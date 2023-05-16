Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,942 (May 8, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said during a recent interview on the Atlanta sports radio station 92.9 The Game regarding pressure to succeed at Georgia given the high standard he’s established for the program.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart offers interesting answer on ‘pressure’ to succeed at UGA

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s obviously achieved a remarkable series of accomplishments since Kirby Smart became coach in 2016, and the high standard he’s established arguably only increases the program’s appetite for more winning. However, Smart -- who was recently interviewed on the Atlanta sports radio station, 92.9 The Game -- says he doesn’t feel any additional pressure to add to the Bulldogs’ trophy case after leading UGA to back-to-back national championships. I’ll discuss more on today’s show about what Smart said during the interview.