Georgia football podcast: Prominent figure gives UGA more bulletin board material
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,943 (May 9, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what FOX analyst Urban Meyer recently said about why he believes a team other than Georgia might be the sport’s most talented.
Georgia football podcast: Prominent figure gives UGA more bulletin board material
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Wednesday, May 9, 2023
Beginning of the show: A debate has raged for the last year regarding whether it’s accurate to claim that Georgia -- the reigning two-time national champions -- has been doubted.
Some new chatter seems to suggest that debate won’t be slowing down anytime soon.
Some UGA fans were bothered when former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, now an analyst for FOX, recently claimed Texas, and not UGA, is the most talented team in college football.
I’ll discuss on today’s show whether this statement rises to the level of being disrespectful to the Bulldogs and whether or not UGA fans should save the receipt on comments like this.
15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines as preparations continue around the league for the upcoming season.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.