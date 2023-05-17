Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,943 (May 9, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what FOX analyst Urban Meyer recently said about why he believes a team other than Georgia might be the sport’s most talented.

Georgia football podcast: Prominent figure gives UGA more bulletin board material

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Wednesday, May 9, 2023

Beginning of the show: A debate has raged for the last year regarding whether it’s accurate to claim that Georgia -- the reigning two-time national champions -- has been doubted.