This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares a story that details a competition among UGA commitments in the 2025 class that we haven’t seen or heard of before between two members of the same UGA recruiting class.

The University of Georgia fancies itself on finding stone-cold competitors every year. So maybe something like what Ethan Barbour and Bo Walker are up to was bound to happen.

We have just never heard of it before with two core commitments in the 2025 class.

“Bo and I are in a competition to see who can recruit the most [guys] to Georgia,” Barbour said.

Barbour and Walker have decided to have a competition to see how many other prospects they can pave the road to commit to commit to the ‘Dawgs.

We’ll call it the “Commit to the G Challenge.” At least for now.

As one might expect, those guys attack their days with that competition.

Barbour, who has now moved to play for defending GHSA state champion Milton, makes sure he reps the G every chance he possibly can.

Especially when he heads to the shed for daily work on the JUGS machine with priority WR target CJ Wiley. Those two grew up playing ball together in middle school.

Barbour is also on the same “California Power” 7-on-7 team with priority WR target Travis Smith Jr. this spring, too.

How will it all work? Well, we had questions.

How will we know which commitment goes up on the board as a “Barbour Bulldog” and which is a “Bo Knows Recruiting” special?

“Oh, they will know,” Barbour said with a big laugh. “They’ll know who recruited them. They will say that guy recruited me the most to Georgia.”

Does Barbour have any points on the board yet?

“To be determined,” Barbour said with a look indicative of knowing something others might not. “We’ve got some coming in my back pocket.”

Can he get five “Barbour Shop Commits” to this class?

“Oh yeah yeah,” he said. “I’ve got two receivers. I’ve got some quarterbacks I’m working on. I’ve got some D-linemen I’m working on. Linebackers. O-line. I’m going to get Bo. I’m getting Bo.”

What about 10 or 12?

“I can get some guys,” Barbour said. “Guys on offense and defense. It is a good goal. I’m going to try to accomplish it.”

There’s a reality here that somewhere Richard LeCounte III is smiling right now. Even if he never gets to read it. That’s what LeCounte tried to do in the 2017 class and the ensuing classes while he was in Athens.

What about 28 for 28?

“I’m not going to get 28 for 28,” he said. “But I’m trying to get it up there, though.”

Wiley seems like the obvious choice for one of those two receivers. What does he think it might take there? Will he need to put a weight belt on to pull his longtime friend and teammate over to the red and black?

“I just want him to come play with me,” Barbour said. “Just like old times. It would be nice to reunite. We’ve been playing since we were little. Middle school level. High school level. Now I’m try to get him at the college level.”

It might be hard if Smith commits to the G. Both Barbour and Walker are putting in the work there.

“With me seeing Ethan out here on these 7-on-7s on a week-to-week basis,” Smith said. “Man, it is crazy from him. And then Bo every time I make a post about this school or that school he’s always getting into my ear telling me how I should be a ‘Dawg.”

“Those guys are definitely on their A-game when it comes to recruiting.”

Barbour played with Smith on the Cam Newton 7-on-7 team in the past. Now they are back playing together on that circuit in January, February, March and April.

“I’m trying to play with him again, too,” Barbour said. “It is always nice to have brothers around you that you know and you have bonded with for a while. To get a guy like him, that would be great.”

I’m sure the coaching staff won’t mind the competition one bit.

“It is all fun and competition,” Barbour said. “You are trying to play with great people. Surround yourself with great people. So you can win national championships.”

Barbour plans to take his official visit to UGA from May 31-June 2. As of now, Smith also plans to be there and there is a high probability that Wiley will also be there, too.

Prized OT target Juan Gaston Jr. is also expected to be in Athens for that OV weekend. The 4-star Under Armour All-American is a guy that Walker has been working on for some time. Those two also played together in youth football coming up.

Barbour also said most of the commits plan to be at UGA for spring practice on March 16.

“I’ll probably go but I plan on popping in every day or probably day-to-day there sometimes,” Barbour said. “Probably at least once a week. Whenever I am available. Just see what’s going on and how people are doing and stuff like that.”

That makes sense. He’s got to keep pace with Walker on the recruiting trail this cycle for the ‘Dawgs.

