ESPN analyst predicts Carson Beck will be a Heisman Trophy finalist

Beck was named Georgia’s starting quarterback on Saturday by head coach Kirby Smart. He beat out Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton to win the job.

Smart explained why Beck was able to win the job for the Bulldogs.

“When you get down to a game plan week and say well, we’re going take this 65 percent of our offense and our defense only really does so much, you’re not asking the quarterback to make as many decisions,” Smart said. “But Carson is very knowledgeable, very intelligent, one of the smartest quarterbacks I’ve been around when it comes to handling the volume of offense we want him to do.”

Beck is in his fourth year at Georgia, and his next start will be his first at Georgia. He served as Georgia’s backup quarterback last season behind Bennett, who led Georgia to another national championship.

Bennett was Georgia’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992. The Georgia quarterback finished in Heisman voting last season, behind Caleb Williams of USC, Max Duggan of TCU and CJ Stroud of Ohio State.