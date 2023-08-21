ESPN analyst predicts Carson Beck will be a Heisman Trophy finalist

ATHENS — Georgia has won back-to-back national championships. And it could have back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalists if ESPN’s Mark Schlabach’s prediction ends up holding true.
Schlabach predicted that Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will be in New York, a year after Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett made the trip.
“Beck attempted only 35 passes as a backup last season, and he has the unenviable task of replacing Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships,” Schlabach wrote. “While Beck lacks Bennett’s mobility, he does have a stronger arm. He’s also going to benefit from something Bennett didn’t have: a deep and talented receiver corps.”