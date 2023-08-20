Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,012 (Aug. 17, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some within the media are trying so hard to paint UGA’s non-conference schedule in a negative light, and why so many Dawg fans have a problem with it.

Georgia football podcast: The media’s trying too hard to push a narrative against UGA

Beginning of the show: There’s no denying that Georgia’s 2023 non-conference schedule leaves a lot to be desired. Even most UGA fans would acknowledge that. However, what has bothered some Bulldogs fans is the plainly obvious efforts on the part of the media to use UGA’s schedule as a negative for the program -- even while seemingly giving a free pass to another national championship contender that’s set to face a similar slate this season.

I’ll talk more about that topic on today’s show -- including sharing some straightforward proof of a double standard comparing how ESPN has discussed the Dawgs and the No. 2 team in the preseason polls, Michigan.

15-minute mark: I share some audio from UGA wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s media appearance as he discusses the positive buzz around the Bulldogs wide receivers.