ATHENS — It’s usually a big deal when Kirby Smart makes his trust in a quarterback publicly known.

The Georgia head coach did that on Saturday when he announced that Carson Beck was the team’s starting quarterback.

Smart didn’t have to do it. He wasn’t even asked if Beck was the starter or would be. But the Georgia head coach felt the need to make it known that the junior quarterback would be starting for Georgia against UT-Martin.

“Carson is ahead of the other guys in terms of what he understands about the offense,” Smart said. “I’ll be honest with you: I was really impressed with the other two quarterbacks throughout camp how far they’ve come in terms of improvement. Coach Bobo has done a great job with those guys, and they both made a lot of plays with their feet and done some good things. Carson’s been in this offense for a year over one of them and two years over Gunner. He’s just ahead, so he’ll be our starting quarterback.”