Georgia football winners and losers coming out of fall camp

“Carson is ahead of the other guys in terms of what he understands about the offense,” Smart said. “I’ll be honest with you: I was really impressed with the other two quarterbacks throughout camp how far they’ve come in terms of improvement. Coach Bobo has done a great job with those guys, and they both made a lot of plays with their feet and done some good things. Carson’s been in this offense for a year over one of them and two years over Gunner. He’s just ahead, so he’ll be our starting quarterback.”

Maybe this seems pre-ordained following what we saw after the spring game. But Beck has been here before and didn’t emerge as the starting quarterback. That was the case back in 2021.

That Beck was able to win the starting job shouldn’t be overlooked. It speaks to Smart’s belief in Beck that he elected to do this at this point in time. The Georgia coach could’ve continued to hold his cards close to his chest and not named a starter until the UT-Martin game.

Instead, Smart made it known that Beck will be the quarterback to lead Georgia into the 2023 season.