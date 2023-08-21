Georgia football winners and losers coming out of fall camp

Loser: Running back position
This position is easily Georgia’s biggest concern entering the 2023 season. Replacing Kenny McIntosh was going to be no easy feat, given how important his versatility was to the 2022 offense.
But none of the scholarship running backs had a fall camp to boast about. Branson Robinson, Kendall Milton ad Andrew Paul were all dealing with some level of injury that prevented them from getting up to full speed.
“Kendall has been hitting higher speeds. He was not able to go today. I think he’s really close. He’s been out for a while,” Smart said. “Branson’s been doing more each day in practice. He basically scrimmaged today without carrying the ball. He was in on plays, did pass pro, ran routes, caught balls, he looks pretty good out there. But we have not tackled him live.”
Georgia will need both players at the position this season, especially with a first-time quarterback in Beck. Daijun Edwards will be a dependable veteran and Cash Jones seems poised to play some sort of role, most likely as a pass catcher.
Injuries have slowed this group to this point in the season. With more rest days built into this week’s practice, the hope is that Milton and Robinson are able to get back to a place where they can play without contact restrictions.