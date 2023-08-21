Georgia football winners and losers coming out of fall camp

clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Winner: Carson Beck

When Kirby Smart comes out and names you the starting quarterback, it’s safe to call you a winner.

Beck was told early last week he’d be Georgia’s starter and took all of the first-team reps during Saturday’s scrimmage. The fourth-year Georgia quarterback successfully held off Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, who each had strong fall camps, per Smart.

But neither was able to surpass Beck.

“Carson is ahead of the other guys in terms of what he understands about the offense,” Smart said. “I’ll be honest with you: I was really impressed with the other two quarterbacks throughout camp how far they’ve come in terms of improvement. Coach Bobo has done a great job with those guys, and they both made a lot of plays with their feet and done some good things. Carson’s been in this offense for a year over one of them and two years over Gunner. He’s just ahead, so he’ll be our starting quarterback.”

Maybe this seems pre-ordained following what we saw after the spring game. But Beck has been here before and didn’t emerge as the starting quarterback. That was the case back in 2021.

That Beck was able to win the starting job shouldn’t be overlooked. It speaks to Smart’s belief in Beck that he elected to do this at this point in time. The Georgia coach could’ve continued to hold his cards close to his chest and not named a starter until the UT-Martin game.

Instead, Smart made it known that Beck will be the quarterback to lead Georgia into the 2023 season.

Loser: Running back position

This position is easily Georgia’s biggest concern entering the 2023 season. Replacing Kenny McIntosh was going to be no easy feat, given how important his versatility was to the 2022 offense.

But none of the scholarship running backs had a fall camp to boast about. Branson Robinson, Kendall Milton ad Andrew Paul were all dealing with some level of injury that prevented them from getting up to full speed.

“Kendall has been hitting higher speeds. He was not able to go today. I think he’s really close. He’s been out for a while,” Smart said. “Branson’s been doing more each day in practice. He basically scrimmaged today without carrying the ball. He was in on plays, did pass pro, ran routes, caught balls, he looks pretty good out there. But we have not tackled him live.”

Georgia will need both players at the position this season, especially with a first-time quarterback in Beck. Daijun Edwards will be a dependable veteran and Cash Jones seems poised to play some sort of role, most likely as a pass catcher.

Injuries have slowed this group to this point in the season. With more rest days built into this week’s practice, the hope is that Milton and Robinson are able to get back to a place where they can play without contact restrictions.

It’s hard to know what we’ll see from this position to start the 2023 season, in large part because it’s still unknown who will be readily available.

Winner: Dominic Lovett

Not every transfer clicks at Georgia. Smoke Bouie is already back in the transfer portal after he and Georgia parted ways over the summer. Rara Thomas meanwhile has been dealing with a hamstring injury following a disappointing spring in which he did not play in Georgia’s spring game.

But Lovett has shined since stepping onto campus in January. He continued that into fall camp, putting himself in position to be a starter for the Bulldogs along with Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

According to those who saw the scrimmage, Lovett hauled in a big touchdown pass from Beck early on in the afternoon. The Missouri transfer should make life much easier for Beck.

“Both those guys have bought into the special teams and the blocking when they don’t have the ball. When they do have the ball, they’ve made some good plays,” Smart said of Lovett and Mehki Mews. “We have to find a way to utilize each of their skillsets, and they compliment each other in terms of keeping each other fresh.”

Wide receiver figures to be a strength for Georgia, with Mews also having a strong offseason. Throw in Dillon Bell and Arian Smith and the Bulldogs have six wide receivers who are in a position to help this team. The Bulldogs also have plenty of other players who can step up and help add to this group.

Loser: Left tackle position

This group isn’t a loser in the same way as the running back position is. It’s just that both Austin Blaske and Earnest Greene have been battling minor injuries throughout camp, preventing either from seizing the job.

Blaske struggled with the heat during Georgia’s first scrimmage, limiting his availability. Then on Saturday, Greene suffered an ankle injury. He was able to return to the scrimmage but the coaching staff eventually pulled him from action.

“He went back in and played so I don’t know how serious it was,” Smart said. “It was an ankle, so I don’t know if it was low ankle or high ankle. He felt like he was hurt, he came back in and played, played about 10 or 11 plays, then it bothered him and we shut him down.

“Blaske played today. He was good. He’s been dealing with heat, things like that but he played.”

Georgia was likely to always enter the season with these two rotating, much like Georgia did with Amarius Mims last season. Still, Smart and Beck likely would’ve wanted both left tackle options to enter the 2023 season in better physical shape. This next week will be key for both players.

Winner: Xavian Sorey

Smart provided an update on Smael Mondon, as he continues to try and recover from a foot injury he suffered in April.

“Smael is running really fast. He’s exercising,” Smart said. “He’s not practicing. He’ll be able to do some drill work Monday. He’s come along very well. He’s very passionate about getting back. He’s not sure. He’s running. The first test of that foot is how much soreness comes when he runs and he’s been great.”

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: The media’s trying too hard to push a narrative …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart naming Carson Beck QB1 should only further inspire confidence …
ATHENS — It’s usually a big deal when Kirby Smart makes his trust in a quarterback publicly known.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Stetson Bennett calls on Georgia experience after L.A. Rams drop second …
Stetson Bennett reflected on his Georgia football career on Saturday night when asked about improving with the L.A. Rams at the NFL level.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart updates where things stand with undecided Georgia position …
ATHENS — While the quarterback competition might be over, a number of position battles are still up in the air as the Bulldogs wrapped up fall camp on Saturday.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football winners and losers coming out of fall camp

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Tempers flare after Georgia commit Dylan Raiola leads Buford in …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: The media’s trying too hard to push a …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

3 takeaways from Georgia Scrimmage 2; key injuries and QB politics

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Stetson Bennett calls on Georgia experience after L.A. Rams drop …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.