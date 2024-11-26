clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

What Kirby Smart said about Brent Key, Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry meaning
ATHENS — Kirby Smart understands the importance of the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry. He played for Georgia and his final game as a player at Sanford Stadium was a loss to the …
Kirby Smart, Georgia players share honest thoughts on playing in SEC …
ATHENS — Like many Georgia fans out there, inside linebacker Smael Mondon knew that with the right combination of results, Georgia could find itself back in the SEC …
Georgia football podcast: Here’s why SEC championship game can be good …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics …
Kirby Smart updates Christen Miller, Dillon Bell injury situations heading …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the injury front heading into the game against Georgia Tech.
