By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Dennis Uzochukwu: The late night Georgia football offer and scheduled …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star OT Dennis Uzochukwu. The senior at Peachtree Ridge ranks as the nation’s No. 60 OT and the …
Jeff Sentell
WATCH: Georgia football shares hilarious video of Brett Thorson breaking …
ATHENS — Brett Thorson hasn’t been asked to make many tackles in his Georgia career. But when Tennessee ripped off a big return in Saturday’s game, Thorson was thrust into …
Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Georgia injury situation, importance of young …
ATHENS — While the Georgia Bulldogs have finished their SEC slate, the team knows it still has plenty to play for in the coming weeks.
Connor Riley
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC …
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs have been regular participants in the SEC championship game, making it in six of Kirby Smart’s previous eight years as head coach.
Connor Riley
