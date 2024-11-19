Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Kirby Smart explains substitution rule Josh Heupel took issue with in …
WATCH: Georgia football shares hilarious video of Brett Thorson …
What Kirby Smart said about Georgia injury situation, importance of …
Georgia very happy to have a healthy Smael Mondon back on defense: …
Projected CFP rankings: Georgia back in, may be better off missing …