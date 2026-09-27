ATHENS — Georgia is ever so closely inching its way to the No. 1 overall spot in the AP Poll.

For the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5, Georgia is still at No. 2 after beating Oklahoma 41-13 on Saturday. But after getting three first-place votes last week, Georgia now has six.

Georgia is also No. 2 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings this week.

The Bulldogs dominated on the defensive side of the ball, holding Oklahoma under 300 yards of total offense while forcing four turnovers and coming away with three sacks.

Georgia consistently made Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer uncomfortable.

“We’ve got to get better at everything,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve got to be more efficient. Defensively, we’ve got to have more three and outs, more disruption. You know, we pressured today and didn’t finish. We affected the quarterback, but we didn’t really hit the quarterback. We affected the quarterback. We did not hit the quarterback.”

Ahead of Georgia in the polls is Texas, which came away with a road win over Tennessee. It was not pretty for the Longhorns, but it now has wins over ranked Ohio State and Tennessee teams. None of Georgia’s four wins have come against currently ranked opponents.

Rounding out the top five is Notre Dame at No. 3, Miami at No. 4 and Ohio State at No. 5. Ole Miss, which was No. 4 last week, fell to No. 9 after it lost 52-28 to Florida. The Gators are now ranked No. 8.

Georgia plays both of those teams, in addition to No. 7 Alabama.

Before Georgia gets the chance to really impress against currently ranked teams, the Bulldogs have a home game against Vanderbilt this coming Saturday. The Commodores are coming off their first loss of the season, as they fell 21-15 to Auburn.

Georgia has not yet played a four-quarter game, which speaks to how dominant the team has been to this point.

“We will have benefited from exposures and less risk of injuries, but we’ll also have to see how they play in tight ballgames,” Smart said. “And there’s going to be tight ballgames, and you’re going to have to execute at a high level, and you’re going to have to be conditioned to execute at a high level.”

Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt is set for a 12:45 p.m. start on the SEC Network.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5