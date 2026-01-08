ATHENS — Normally, losing someone like Joenel Aguero would incite a reason to panic.

The Georgia defensive back entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after three seasons in Athens. He emerged as a starter for the Bulldogs and was a former top 50 overall recruiting prospect.

Losing a player like that just before their senior year would be a point of frustration.

But in this day of college football, it’s just another offseason. Because even if Aguero had remained at Georgia, the Bulldogs were going to have to find a way to get Rasean Dinkins on the field.

When Aguero missed the SEC championship game with a wrist injury, Dinkins stepped in for the junior defensive back.

Georgia felt comfortable playing a true freshman in the SEC championship game, to that point the biggest game of Georgia’s season. He played well in the win, finishing with a tackle and a pass breakup.

After the game, Kirby Smart compared Dinkins to former Georgia safety Javon Bullard.

“He does a good job of really taking stuff from Joenel and just paying attention to that position,” cornerback Daylen Everette said of Dinkins. “And when he got his opportunity in the championship game, he really took it and ran when he did a real good job. So just seeing him grow throughout the season, just wait for his turn, and then take the opportunity to show what he can do. I was real proud of him for him to do that.”

When Aguero missed Georgia’s game against Ole Miss, the Bulldogs once again put Dinkins in the starting lineup.

The game didn’t go as well as Dinkins’ first start, as Trinidad Chambliss carved up the Georgia defense with 362 yards passing.

But it became clear by the end of the season; Georgia wasn’t going to be able to keep Dinkins off the field.

“He works hard. He’s physical. He loves football,” safety KJ Bolden said. “You can just tell the way Duke carries himself, he loves football. He’s willing to get better every day. He’s always asking questions on how he can get better.”

The drive to get better is something that Georgia coaches love about Dinkins. Despite being a summer enrollee, Smart quickly identified that Dinkins could handle more for the Bulldogs.

That left Aguero, a valued member of the Georgia defense, in an uncomfortable position.

The situation between Aguero and Dinkins mirrors that of Jamon Dumas-Johnson and CJ Allen during the 2023 season.

Dumas-Johnson was a multiyear starter for Georgia at inside linebacker. But he suffered a season-ending forearm injury late in the 2023 season. That cleared a starting path to the field for Allen, who quickly proved to be excellent.

Georgia wasn’t going to be able to keep Dumas-Johnson on the bench, so he ended up transferring to Kentucky for his final season of college eligibility.

Allen remained at Georgia. He became a multiyear starter for Georgia and finished the 2025 season as an All-American.

The Bulldogs hope Dinkins follows a similar trajectory, even if they still wish they could’ve kept Aguero.

“We’re able to develop everybody on the roster,” Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “So Dink’s been rapidly getting better. And there were times this year that he could’ve had opportunity to play. And so he’s kind of, it’s the expression, will you work while you wait? He’s worked really hard. He’s been mature and serious. And it didn’t surprise us what he did when he got to play.”

Georgia isn’t in the business of processing out multiyear starters like Aguero. He will probably end up playing for a Power 4 program, one Georgia might even have on its schedule in 2026, like Ole Miss.

But the now former Georgia star had spent three years in the defensive system. The Bulldogs knew what they had in Aguero, limitations and all.

Dinkins is more of a mystery in terms of what he could be. The Warner Robins, Georgia, native checks a lot of important boxes for the Bulldogs.

Which is why Georgia feels as comfortable as a school can with a multiyear starter departing the program.

This won’t be the last time a veteran departs Georgia as a young player ascends. Such is life in the age of the transfer portal.

But as the Allen-Dumas-Johnson situation shows, the Bulldogs understand that and are willing to bet on Dinkins and his potential upside.