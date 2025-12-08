clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
Rasean Dinkins earns lofty comparison from Kirby Smart after making first …
ATHENS — A lot of things went differently for the Georgia defense on Saturday against Alabama.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
Social media makes obvious Georgia football comparison after Notre Dame …
ATHENS — In some ways, Georgia understands how Notre Dame feels.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
3 hours ago
Gunner Stockton could be Heisman Trophy finalist, has Tim Tebow blessing
Gunner Stockton’s Heisman Trophy run has come to an end, but Stockton saw to it on Saturday Georgia’s football season will continue into the new year.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
4 hours ago
Where Georgia ranks among CFP championship favorites
ATHENS — Georgia ranks third among CFP championship contenders to win the national title, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
6 hours ago
Georgia football winners and losers after Bulldogs beat Alabama, earn …
Winner: Cole Speer
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment