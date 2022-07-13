3 things were hoping to learn from Georgia football players at 2022 SEC Media Days

We already know Smith and Van Pran are vocal leaders on the team, while Bennett spent much of the spring pushing himself to become more vocal as he is now firmly entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback. The group will face dozens of questions from the media next ranging from how the team looks to repeat to some of the stranger answers those at media days always seem to seek. As for the ones we would like to hear answered, below you can find one thing we hope to learn from each player. The Georgia players and Smart will speak next Wednesday morning. The 2022 SEC Media Days will take place in Atlanta, starting on Monday and concluding on Thursday, July 21. How much better does Georgia football need to be on offense?

Georgia’s offense last season was undeniably good. The Bulldogs ranked in the top-10 in points per game, yards per play and plays of 10-plus yards. Those are all key areas Georgia wants to dominate when it comes to its offensive game plan. It just may need to rank in the top-5 in those categories this season if the Bulldogs are going to be as dominant. Such is the case when you lose so many key faces from a historic defense, as the 2021 Georgia defense had five defenders taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Early season contests against South Carolina and Oregon will give us a good read on where the Georgia offense stands. The Bulldogs are better than both of those teams but they should each provide interesting tests early in the schedule.

Bennett played well in 2021, tossing 29 touchdowns in 12 starts for Georgia. Given the Bulldogs were up so big early in games, there is room for statistical improvement in his game. Bennett has some great talent around him and he knows he won't have to do everything to make the Georgia offense hum. Georgia had a storybook season in 2021. How does Bennett, the hero of said story, go about one-upping the Georgia offense in his follow-up act? How much can this Georgia defense replicate from last year? Smith's game should not be doubted. He does a lot for Georgia when it comes to the defensive side of the ball aside from being the group's vocal leader. But the number that will draw the most scrutiny when it comes to Smith in 2022 is his sack total. Despite his talent, he's never had more than 3.5 sacks in a season. The Bulldogs are going to need that number to be much higher in this coming season. Georgia finished fourth in the country last season with 49 sacks. It was by far the most the team had under Smart.