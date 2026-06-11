Numbers can be overrated and not tell a complete picture. But they also work as concrete evidence that things are going well or poorly.

A year ago, Georgia had a handful of statistical standouts. Zachariah Branch set a school record for receptions, while Ellis Robinson tied for the most interceptions in the SEC with four. Georgia also saw its run defense reestablish itself among the nation’s elite, ranking fourth nationally in rushing yards allowed per game.

But there were also areas where the Bulldogs didn’t hit their statistical benchmarks. Georgia had just 20 sacks, last in the SEC. The Bulldogs also ranked 55th nationally in plays of 20 yards or more. Among College Football Playoff teams, only Ohio State and Oklahoma had fewer. It is interesting that neither Georgia, Ohio State or Oklahoma won a game in the College Football Playoff last season.

It should be no surprise that explosive plays and the Georgia pass rush have been two major talking points for Kirby Smart this offseason.

If Georgia is to go on a deeper playoff run, the Bulldogs are going to need to hit on a few of those key statistical benchmarks. Not just from a team perspective but on an individual level.

Below is a look at the statistical leaps a few players and teams need to hit if Georgia is to have the season it hopes to have.

Nate Frazier, 1,000 rushing yards

Frazier got close last year, finishing with 947 rushing yards. Had he not suffered an ankle injury against Ole Miss, he could’ve potentially broken the 1,000-yard mark.

Georgia hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since D’Andre Swift did so back in 2019.

The challenge for Frazier will be hitting the 1,000-yard mark on fewer carries than he had last season. Frazier finished the year with 173 rushing attempts.

Georgia brings back Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr. The Bulldogs dipped into the transfer portal to add Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell for additional depth.

They should help keep Frazier fresh over the course of the season. If he becomes a more explosive runner — as we saw against Mississippi State last season — he should clear the 1,000-yard threshold.

Talyn Taylor, 700 receiving yards

Terrence Edwards is still the school’s only 1,000-yard receiver in school history. For as great as Branch was last season, he finished the year with 811 receiving yards.

Now Georgia has to replace its top pass catcher, to go along with Colbie Young and Dillon Bell.

Georgia has plenty of candidates vying to be the team’s leading receiver, with Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion, London Humphreys and Sacovie White-Helton all vying for that title.

But there’s too much chatter and potential with Taylor to not see a breakout season for the redshirt freshman.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton is going to need a new top target and Taylor has the ability to stretch the field. If he can put a difficult freshman season behind him, he has the ability to emerge as the team’s top downfield target.

Taylor won’t do what Branch did a season ago, as they’re different receivers. But if Taylor can take a big step forward this season, many of the questions around Georgia’s passing offense.

Chris Cole, 7.0 sacks

Cole led Georgia in sacks a season ago, finishing with 4.5. But just 2.5 of those sacks came against SEC foes.

Georgia has always had a pass rush by committee approach, as Azeez Ojulari is the only player to record more than 7.0 sacks in a season doing so back in 2020.

Cole’s versatility allows him to always be on the field. On early downs, he can stuff opposing ball carriers, forcing teams into third and longs. That’s when he moves to an edge defender and attacks opposing quarterbacks.

Georgia has other pass rush options, such as Chase Linton or Elijah Griffin, but Cole has proven he can produce as a pass rusher. The challenge in 2026 for the talented linebacker is to do so on a more consistent level.

Gabe Harris or Quintavius Johnson, 10.0 tackles for loss

While Georgia’s lack of a pass rush has been viewed as the more pressing concern, Georgia ranked 108th nationally in tackles for loss last season.

Harris and Johnson are both experienced run defenders who played their best football at the end of last season. Had Harris not gotten hurt, perhaps Georgia would have found a way to beat Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

Harris and Johnson combined for 12.5 tackles for loss last season. These two will need to be much more disruptive in 2026 if Georgia’s defense is to be one of the best in the country.

Under 90 rushing yards per game

A season ago, the Bulldogs gave up an average of 81 rushing yards per game. It marked the first time since 2022 the Bulldogs ranked inside the top 10 nationally in rushing defense.

Georgia’s defense has the potential to be among the nation’s best this coming season. The only key pieces the Bulldogs have to replace are Christen Miller and CJ Allen. Both were taken in the second round of this year’s NFL draft.

Georgia has plenty of talent in its defensive front, but talent alone doesn’t create one of the best run defenses in the country. Being great against the run is just as much a mindset as it is a physical ability.

If Georgia can make opposing offenses one-dimensional, it should make winning all the more attainable in 2026.

80 plays of 20 yards or more

Georgia had just 58 such plays a season ago. The Bulldogs were excellent in controlling games, in large part because of how it used screen passes as an extension of the run game.

But it’s harder to score when you need to string together 10, 11 and 12-play touchdown drives.

The best Georgia offenses — including both national championship teams — had 80-plus plays of 20 yards or more.

Hitting that number would place Georgia inside the top-10 nationally. That would certainly help bolster the offense and show it can be an elite offense, in addition to having an elite defense.