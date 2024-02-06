ATHENS — Georgia will play in some of the biggest games of the 2024 season, with trips to Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss on deck. Before those road trips, Georgia will first take on Clemson in Atlanta.

And despite having to replace some big names, Georgia is still expected to win all those games. FanDuel SportsBook has put out lines for those four contests and Georgia is favored in each of them.

Georgia is listed as a 13.5-point favorite over Clemson. The two sides will meet in Atlanta on Aug. 31. It will be the first time the two sides meet since Georgia beat Clemson 10-3 to open the 2021 season.

The Tigers went 9-4 this past season but ended the year on a five-game winning streak. Quarterback Cade Klubnik returns for Clemson, along with head coach Dabo Swinney.

The Alabama game is set for Sept. 28, with game time of 7:30 already set. Georgia is a 3.5-point favorite over Alabama. This will be the first meeting behind Kirby Smart and new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, as DeBoer takes over for the now-retired Nick Saban.

Alabama handed Georgia its only loss in 2023, as the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 27-24 in the SEC championship game. Georgia last visited Tuscaloosa, Ala., in 2020, with Georgia losing 41-24.

Georgia visits Texas on Oct. 19. Georgia is a slight 1.5-point favorite over the Longhorns. The 2024 season will be the first for Texas in the SEC. The Longhorns made the College Football Playoff this past season before losing to Washington.

Texas does have to replace some key players but returns quarterback Quinn Ewers. Texas last faced Georgia in the 2019 Sugar Bowl. Georgia lost 28-21.

Georgia’s final road game of the 2024 season comes against Ole Miss. Georgia is a 3.5-point favorite over the Rebels. Georgia beat Ole Miss 52-17 this past season, though that game was played in Athens. Ole Miss added significant talent via the transfer portal this offseason, including landing Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

The Bulldogs went 13-1 in 2023 and were favored to win every game. Georgia is bringing back several key pieces, including starting quarterback Carson Beck. The Bulldogs also signed the No.1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle and brought in six transfers via the transfer portal.

Georgia will play a more difficult schedule next season, with Alabama, Texas, Clemson and Ole Miss all likely to be ranked to start the 2024 season. Georgia also has a road trip to Kentucky and home games against Tennessee and Auburn.