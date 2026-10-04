ATHENS — Based on the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6, the upcoming game against Alabama will be Georgia’s biggest of the season.

It’s the first time all year the Bulldogs face a ranked team. Georgia comes in at No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll, while the Crimson Tide are No. 6. Georgia is also No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

Alabama looked very impressive in its win over now No. 17 Mississippi State. Quarterback Keelon Russell threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns while running for another.

There will be plenty of hype around the game between the two SEC rivals, as College GameDay will be on hand to preview the game.

But Georgia coach Kirby Smart is doing his best to not make too much of a meal of Saturday’s game.

Win or lose, Smart knows the Bulldogs have a long season in front of them.

“It’s the next week in the SEC, guys. Guess what? Week after that one, there’s another week,” Smart said. “I mean, they’re all big. There’s not one that’s not big. This one’s big. Wasn’t big to y’all. It’s big to us because I have respect. That team never quits. I mean, there’s teams that were up on them. They came back. I mean, I’m enjoying this victory, and then we’re going to turn the page tomorrow. Come Sunday, we’re going to turn the page on that one. Like, that’s what we do. We’re really consistent in our approach to things. Let y’all deal with the highs and lows.”

Georgia did handle business against Vanderbilt this past week, though it wasn’t always pretty. For the first time all season, Georgia did not run for over 200 yards or win by at least 28 points.

Georgia hasn’t had much success against Alabama in the last two decades but the Bulldogs did win the last two times these two met. Georgia came away with a 28-7 win in the SEC championship game.

The story of that game was the Georgia defense, which held Alabama to - 3 rushing yards.

This group knows it is going to have its hands full on Saturday.

“I mean, in a fight, you ain’t never really tested until you get punched in the mouth,” Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Hall said. “We got punched in the mouth. We responded in the second half, and we just got to keep moving forward.”

Georgia’s game against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. Both teams enter the game unbeaten.

AP Top 25 rankings for Week 6