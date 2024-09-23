ATHENS — Georgia now knows when its next home game will start, as the SEC announced that Georgia’s Week 6 game against Auburn is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Georgia is 3-0 and plays Alabama this week. Auburn is 2-2 and coming off a loss to Arkansas. Auburn hosts Oklahoma this week.

Georgia has not lost at home to Auburn since 2005. Georgia beat Auburn 27-20 last year when the two sides met in Jordan Hare Stadium.

Georgia is 1-0 at home this season, beating Tennessee Tech 48-3 back on Sept. 7.

In his career, Kirby Smart is 8-1 against Auburn, with the lone loss coming in 2017.

Georgia’s game this week against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV Network for Week 6 game

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

Location: Athens, Ga.,

Date: Oct. 5.