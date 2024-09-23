ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart knows edge rusher Mykel Williams is one of Georgia’s most important players heading into this week’s game against Alabama.

Williams has missed the last two games with an ankle injury he picked up in the season-opening win against Clemson. With Georgia having last week off, Williams had some extra time to heal.

Smart gave the latest on Williams, along with fellow defensive linemen Warren Brinson and Jordan Hall during Monday’s press conference.

“I’m hopeful. We’ll see. He didn’t do much last week,” Smart said. “He got a lot of rehab Friday and Sunday. We’ll see how he’s doing today.”

Smart said Brinson practiced last week, while Hall was given the same hopeful designation as Williams.

Brinson has missed the last two games with a lower leg injury. Hall has yet to play in a game this season due to offseason surgery.

There’s a world where all three defensive linemen are back, giving Georgia its full stable of defensive linemen for the first time this season. Georgia did get Xzavier McLeod back for the team’s win over Kentucky.

“It was good. I don’t know how he played. I don’t know how many he gave us, 15 snaps I’m guessing, maybe 20, I don’t know, but I’m glad he was able to go and the training staff did a tremendous job to get him back to that point,” Smart said of McLeod after the Kentucky game.

It will be critical for Georgia’s defensive line to play well against Alabama’s vaunted offensive front. The Crimson Tide has a number of standouts, including Tyler Booker at guard and Kadyn Proctor at tackle.

Whoever can control that matchup may very well go on to win the game. Keeping Jalen Milroe clean would go a long way in helping the Alabama offense.

Georgia will be without its own star offensive lineman, as Tate Ratledge is recovering from TightRope surgery and a knee sprain. Georgia will also be without running back Roderick Robinson, as he recovers from toe surgery.

Georgia will provide a better idea of its injury situation on Wednesday night when it releases its availability report through the SEC. The availability report will be published daily starting Wednesday, with a final one being released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Saturday’s game against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with ABC broadcasting the game.

Georgia football injury report entering Alabama