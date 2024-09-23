Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2291 (Sept. 23, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down if the UGA offense can breakout against Alabama. Plus, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss what to expect in Tuscaloosa. Later, Tennessee earns hype after their win at Oklahoma.

Georgia football podcast: Key leader promises UGA ‘locked in’ ahead of showdown vs. Alabama

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what Trevor Etienne has said about the UGA offense ahead of a stiff test at Alabama.

15-minute mark: A couple of examples of why UGA fans might be feeling a little edgy this week about the coverage of Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee’s statement win at Oklahoma and backlash to some comments by Auburn coach Hugh Freeze.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.