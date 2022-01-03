Kirby Smart updates injury status of Brock Bowers as Nick Saban labels Georgia tight end as ‘one of the premier players in college football’

When Kirby Smart was asked about freshman tight end Brock Bowers on Monday, he spent time assuring reporters that Bowers was fine. It was learned after Georgia’s star tight end has been dealing a shoulder injury that will require further attention after the season. But for next Monday’s game against Alabama, Georgia will have Bowers available. Related: Brock Bowers leaves Orange Bowl with shoulder injury, Kirby Smart updates

“It’s not like it’s something new that just came up. It bothers him from time to time at practice,” Smart said. “He’s a football player. It’s not going to go away in season. A lot of our guys are dealing with that.” Saban similarly was asked about Bowers. When the two teams met in the SEC championship game, Bowers was Georgia’s best player as he caught 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. The Alabama coach gave a gushing review of Bowers, demonstrating his importance to this Georgia team.