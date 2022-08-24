ESPN names Bryan McClendon as one of college football’s most important position coaches

Bryan McClendon is back at Georgia, coaching wide receivers for the program once again. After stops at South Carolina, Oregon and Miami, McClendon returned to his alma mater, making a good bit more than his predecessor Cortez Hankton to do so. Recent documents obtained by DawgNation via the Freedom of Information Act show McClendon will make $705,000, in addition to Georgia giving McClendon a one-time payment of $844,989 prior to the end of March 2022. The lump sum was likely to buy him out of his contract with Miami. That Georgia paid such a hefty sum speaks to the importance of McClendon. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recognizes the task McClendon has ahead of him, as the Georgia wide receivers coach was named one of the most important position coaches in the country.

“Georgia’s ability to consistently threaten opposing defenses with its passing offense could shape whether it becomes an Alabama-like dynasty, or waits a bit longer for its next national title,” Rittenberg wrote. “That’s why coach Kirby Smart’s hire of McClendon looms so large in Athens.” Much of McClendon’s early tenure will be defined by how he does on the recruiting trail. Georgia has been able to consistently develop wide receivers well under Hankton, but recruiting had slipped in the previous two cycles. Georgia has not signed a top-200 prospect at the wide receiver position since the 2020 recruiting cycle. That is the only position on the team where that is the case. The Bulldogs currently hold commitments from 4-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell and 3-star Yazeed Haynes. Texas speedster Anthony Evans is set to announce his decision on Friday, while targets Tyler Williams and Hykeem Williams will announce in September.