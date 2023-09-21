clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Georgia football podcast: UAB coach says UGA environment will be ‘better …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Kirby Smart puts word play into action: Georgia offense ‘slow scoring’ not …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was minimizing his accomplishments and debating semantics on the weekly SEC Coaches Conference Call on Wednesday.
Mike Griffith
How Georgia’s offensive line went from a perceived strength to ‘musical …
ATHENS — The offensive line was expected to be a strength of Georgia’s team this year.
Connor Riley
WATCH: Kirby Smart’s South Carolina halftime speech predicted what would …
ATHENS — With Georgia down 14-3 at halftime of Saturday’s game against South Carolina, there was understandably a lot of angst among Georgia fans.
Connor Riley
