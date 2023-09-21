Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,036 (Sept. 20, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UAB coach Trent Dilfer said about the experience of playing a night game in the SEC such as the one his Blazers team will play Saturday at Sanford Stadium against Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: UAB coach says UGA environment will be ‘better than the Super Bowl’

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans have been credited with creating incredible atmospheres in the past for home games at Sanford Stadium, and this week’s opponent apparently expects the scene Between the Hedges to be as intense as ever.

UAB coach Trent Dilfer discussed this week about what he thinks his Blazers players will encounter when they take on the Bulldogs Saturday night.

I’ll discuss more on today’s show about why UGA fans have earned a great reputation for making a major impact on games.

10-minute mark: I briefly discuss why one of UGA’s most prominent early-season critics, ESPN’s Rece Davis, has apparently changed his tune on the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I react to the incredible video from the SEC Network of UGA at halftime prior to the comeback against South Carolina.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some intriguing rumors about Alabama’s quarterback situation.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.