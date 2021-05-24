georgia football-clemson-attendance
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with fans and players after the win over Tennessee. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Georgia-Clemson opener to be at full capacity, per Carolina Panthers team president

The next time the Georgia football team takes the field, it will do so in a full stadium.

Tom Glick, the team president of the Carolina Panthers, announced on Monday that Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium will be open

“I’m happy to confirm that we will be operating here at Bank of America Stadium at full capacity and under normal circumstances for the 2021 football season,” Glick told reporters. “That will include Georgia-Clemson.”

The game will be one of the most anticipated nonconference matchups of the 2021 season. Georgia and Clemson both have playoff aspirations and should begin the season ranked in the top-10 and possibly the top-5.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start and will air on ABC.

As for Georgia’s home opener, the Bulldogs will take on UAB on Sept. 11. The University of Georgia has not yet announced attendance plans for Sanford Stadium, but the Georgia baseball team was able to have 100 percent capacity for this past weekend’s series against Ole Miss.

“We have been steadily preparing for 100 percent capacity at sporting events for next year and after seeing how some professional teams in our area have handled expanded attendance successfully, we believe this is the perfect opportunity to increase to full operations,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said. “This is one positive step to bringing Bulldog Nation back to campus to celebrate and support our teams.”

Georgia’s 2021 home schedule includes games against South Carolina, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Charleston Southern in addition to the opener against UAB.

Georgia only had three home games during the 2020 season, with the Bulldogs winning games against Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State. Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt was not played due to COVID-19 issues with the Vanderbilt program.

