Georgia-Clemson opener to be at full capacity, per Carolina Panthers team president

The next time the Georgia football team takes the field, it will do so in a full stadium. Tom Glick, the team president of the Carolina Panthers, announced on Monday that Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium will be open “I’m happy to confirm that we will be operating here at Bank of America Stadium at full capacity and under normal circumstances for the 2021 football season,” Glick told reporters. “That will include Georgia-Clemson.”

The game will be one of the most anticipated nonconference matchups of the 2021 season. Georgia and Clemson both have playoff aspirations and should begin the season ranked in the top-10 and possibly the top-5. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start and will air on ABC.