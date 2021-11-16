Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning continues to earn praise from national media
Georgia very clearly has the best defense in the country. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning plays a key role in both shaping and developing the members of the unit, as he is now in his third season as the program’s defensive coordinator.
Lanning’s performance has earned the attention of many in the national media, as he was one of 59 coaches nominated for the Broyles Award, which is annually given to the nation’s top assistant coach. Lanning was a finalist for the award in 2019, his first year as Georgia’s defensive coordinator.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit also tabbed Lanning as one of the top coaches of Week 11, as Georgia held Tennessee to 17 points in a 41-17 win over the Volunteers.
Georgia has yet to give up 20 points in a game this season, though the Volunteers did find more success than most. The 387 yards and 17 points surrendered were a season-high.
The win over the Volunteers moved Georgia to 10-0 on the season and completed a perfect SEC slate. Georgia steps out of conference for the final two games of the regular season, as it takes on Charleston Southern this Saturday before visiting Georgia Tech to close things out.
With how well Lanning has done this season, it should be no surprise to see his name attached to any potential coaching openings. Lanning’s name was mentioned with the Kansas job that opened last summer and he very nearly took a job with Texas to be its defensive coordinator this past offseason.
But for now, Lanning will continue to focus on getting the most out of his tremendous defense. The awards and future jobs will still be there so long as the Georgia defense continues to look like the Georgia defense.
