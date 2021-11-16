Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning continues to earn praise from national media

Georgia very clearly has the best defense in the country. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning plays a key role in both shaping and developing the members of the unit, as he is now in his third season as the program’s defensive coordinator.

Lanning’s performance has earned the attention of many in the national media, as he was one of 59 coaches nominated for the Broyles Award, which is annually given to the nation’s top assistant coach. Lanning was a finalist for the award in 2019, his first year as Georgia’s defensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit also tabbed Lanning as one of the top coaches of Week 11, as Georgia held Tennessee to 17 points in a 41-17 win over the Volunteers.