ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs are past the midpoint of the season, with Saturday’s 37-20 win over Vanderbilt moving the team to 7-0 on the season.

Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country at this point, in part because of talented players such as Brock Bowers, Sedrick Van Pran and Malaki Starks. Those three players were all named to ESPN’s Midseason All-American team.

Bowers is Georgia’s leading receiver to this point but he will miss some time after having ankle surgery. The talented tight end is expected to miss the next four to six weeks as he recovers. Replacing his impact will not be an easy task for the Bulldogs.

In Bowers’ absence, Oscar Delp will see an uptick in snaps. Bowers is a two-time All-American, in addition to winning the Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football last season. Georgia can also lean several wide receivers to try and replicate his production.

Van Pran is in his third season as Georgia’s starting center. He’s helped quarterback Carson Beck with his transition to being the team’s starting quarterback. To this point in the season, Beck is the SEC’s second-leading passer. The Bulldogs also posted their best rushing effort of the season against Vanderbilt.

Van Pran has also been tasked with keeping Georgia’s offensive line together despite multiple injuries. Amarius Mims has missed the last four games with an ankle injury. His replacement, Xavier Truss, left the Vanderbilt game with an ankle injury. Georgia has rotated between Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris at the left guard position as well.

Defensively, Starks has been a dominant player for Georgia from the jump. The sophomore safety has 25 tackles, 2 interceptions and 4 pass breakups. That’s with fellow safety Javon Bullard missing multiple games with an ankle injury.

“Starks was one of the best true freshmen in college football last season and has only gotten better as a sophomore,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote of Starks. “The 6-1, 205-pound Starks is the only safety in the country to rank in the top 15 for both coverage grade and run defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus.”

Georgia could very well have a handful of other Bulldogs represented on the season-end All-American list should they continue to build off strong seasons. Offensive guard Tate Ratledge, inside linebacker Smael Mondon, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and defensive back Tykee Smith have all flashed at times this season for Georgia.

Georgia and Alabama were tied for the most representatives on the team with three.

The Bulldogs will get some much-needed rest this week as they are off. Georgia then resumes play on Oct. 28 when it takes on the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Fla. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.