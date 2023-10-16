Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2054 (Oct. 16, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia will respond to tight end Brock Bowers’ ankle injury -- which was sustained in Saturday’s 37-20 win at Vanderbilt.

Georgia football podcast: One thing you won’t hear from UGA after Brock Bowers’ injury

Beginning of the show: Georgia got bad news on Monday when it was announced that tight end Brock Bowers would need surgery to repair his injured ankle. (Today’s show was recorded prior to that news becoming official). On today’s show, I’ll discuss how the Bulldogs are likely to respond to the challenge -- including why you’re not likely to hear the Bulldogs use some of the same excuses the program’s rivals have used when dealing with injuries in recent seasons.

15-minute mark: I discuss thoughts on UGA winning another game in a fashion that was less impressive than experts had projected.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of some notable outcomes from the weekend and a reflection on Oregon coach Dan Lanning hearing criticism after a series of failed fourth down attempts at Washington.

50-minute mark: I discuss why wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Dominic Lovett are likely to play an even more important role after Bowers’ injury.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.