The 2023 football season came to an end on Monday night, with Michigan beating Washington 34-13 to win the national championship. Georgia ended the 2023 season ranked as the No. 4 team in the final AP Poll.

But fan bases many have already moved on to the 2024 season. It won’t begin until August and when it does, the Georgia Bulldogs are likely to begin the season as the No. 1 ranked team.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach has Georgia ranked as the top team in his ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25 rankings for the 2024 season. Georgia is also the betting favorite to win the national championship in the 2024 season

“The winning might not slow down with starting quarterback Carson Beck opting to return for his senior season. His experience will be invaluable during a 2024 schedule that kicks off with a high-stakes opener against Clemson in Atlanta,” Schlabach wrote. “Georgia’s demanding slate includes SEC road games at Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss.

“Replacing [Brock] Bowers and [Ladd] McConkey presents a challenge, but the Bulldogs have stockpiled tight ends and receivers. Adding [Trevor] Etienne, who ran for 1,472 yards with 14 touchdowns at Florida the past two seasons combined, was important with Edwards and Kendall Milton departing. Developing depth in the interior defensive line and in the secondary will be a priority in the spring.”

While Georgia didn’t make the College Football Playoff this past season, the Bulldogs did little to dissuade from the notion that they are among the best teams in the sport. Georgia went 13-1, punctuating the season with a 63-3 win over Florida State.

The lone loss came against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

While the Bulldogs say goodbye to leaders like Bowers and Sedrick Van Pran, key stars such as Malaki Starks and Beck will back next season.

Beck will be in his second season as Georgia’s starting quarterback and looking to build off an impressive 2023 campaign.

“There’s so many things that I can improve on and just continue to get better at,” Beck said prior to the Orange Bowl. “Even the confidence piece of just going out there and believing in this team, believing in myself, and understanding exactly what defenses are trying to do. But I think that there can be a huge improvement from year to year.”

Even though Georgia may be the No. 1 ranked team, it won’t be an easy path to the College Football Playoff. It will be a 12-team field but Georgia will face a very difficult schedule. Based on Schlabach’s rankings, Georgia will face the No. 2 (Texas), 4 (Alabama), 7 (Ole Miss), 17 (Tennessee) and No. 19 (Clemson) ranked teams.

Of those five games, only the Tennessee game will be played at home. In total, Schlabach has eight SEC teams ranked in the top 25.

The Bulldogs open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Clemson in Atlanta.

ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings