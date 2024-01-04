ATHENS — The Georgia football brand remains stronger than ever, even after the previously-No. 1-ranked Bulldogs were snubbed by the CFP Committee.

Georgia, with only two losses over the past three seasons, has opened up as the favorite to win the national championship next season, per the syndicated “BetOnline” oddsmaker.

The website notes the odds will remain “volatile” with the NCAA portal in play and more transactions sure to take place by the end of the first and second transfer windows before summer.

Georgia received a boost when experienced quarterback Carson Beck negotiated a deal to return for his redshirt senior season in Athens.

The Bulldogs have gone to work building a supporting cast around Beck, as UGA is losing its two leading rushers and three of its top four receivers to the NFL Draft.

Georgia’s biggest offseason acquisition was Florida tailback Trevor Etienne, and the receiving corps looks to get a boost from proven 6-5 Miami transfer receiver Colbie Young.

London Humphreys, a rising sophomore receiver from Vanderbilt, did not have more than 51 yards receiving against any SEC opponent last season but is expected to compete for time immediately.

The defense, meanwhile, has some reloading to do after most notably losing three of five starters in the secondary to the NFL.

The Georgia defensive line, which was the weak link on the team last season, hopes the return veterans Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson can equate to the jump Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt famously made in 2021 to lift the program to a national title.

The Bulldogs have several other highly-rated talents in their front seven that could be on the verge of emerging as impact players.

The championship odds released on Wednesday:

Georgia 5/1

Alabama 11/2

Ohio State 7/1

Texas 9/1

Michigan 10/1

LSU 12/1

Oregon 12/1

Ole Miss 14/1

Florida State 18/1

Penn State 25/1

Tennessee 25/1

Notre Dame 28/1

Clemson 30/1

Texas A&M 33/1

USC 33/1

Oklahoma 40/1

Missouri 50/1

Washington 50/1