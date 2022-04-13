Latest Mel Kiper Jr. 2022 NFL Mock Draft has 5 Georgia Bulldogs going in first round

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) during Georgia’s Pro Day in the Payne Indoor Athletic Facility in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
If ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ends up being correct in his latest mock draft predictions, the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is going to be a very, very good day for the Georgia football program.

The NFL draft guru has five Bulldogs coming off the board in the first 32 selections, which would shatter the former school record of three first-rounders.

Georgia is also expected to have a number of Bulldogs come off the board in the second round, with Kiper Jr. mocking linebacker Quay Walker to the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 41 pick, Channing Tindall to the Baltimore Ravens at pick No. 45 and wide receiver George Pickens to the Washington Commanders with pick No. 47. That would give Georgia eight selections in the top 50 picks.

The record for players taken in a draft is 14, last set by the members of the 2019 LSU team. Georgia could potentially tie or even surpass that record in this month’s NFL draft. The first round is set for April 28, with the final rounds concluding on April 30.

