Dawgnation Logo
Signing Day
Central
Signing Day
Central
03
days
04
days
04
days
03
days
06
hours
07
hours
07
hours
06
hours
20
minutes
21
minutes
21
minutes
20
minutes
21
seconds
22
seconds
22
seconds
21
seconds
Georgia football-Michigan-Joe Moore award
Warren Brinson #97 of the Georgia Bulldogs attempts to block a pass by J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter of the game in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images/TNS)

Every Georgia football fan had the same reaction after Michigan wins Joe Moore Award

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia did not win the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line. The Bulldogs were one of two finalists for the award this season after Georgia finished in the top 10 in both points per game and yards per play.

Instead, Michigan took home the honors for the second-straight year. The Wolverines are the only other unbeaten team in college football, other than Georgia. Michigan’s group also cleared the way for star running back Blake Corum, who totaled 1,463 rushing yards in 12 games. The Wolverines finished tied for second in the country with 38 rushing touchdowns this season.

Of course, Michigan won the award last year and immediately got pushed around by the Georgia defensive line in the College Football Playoff. Michigan was overwhelmed up front by the likes of Travon Walker and Jalen Carter, as Georgia blasted the Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl.

Georgia is in its first season under new offensive line coach Stacy Searels after he took over for Matt Luke.

Georgia’s offensive line will face a strong test from Ohio State’s defensive front in the College Football Playoff. Michigan found late success against the Buckeyes, as the Wolverines put 530 yards of total offense on Ohio State.

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Michigan and TCU get things started on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NextGeorgia teammates come to defense of Jalen Carter after Todd McShay …
Leave a Comment