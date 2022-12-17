Every Georgia football fan had the same reaction after Michigan wins Joe Moore Award

Georgia did not win the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line. The Bulldogs were one of two finalists for the award this season after Georgia finished in the top 10 in both points per game and yards per play.

Instead, Michigan took home the honors for the second-straight year. The Wolverines are the only other unbeaten team in college football, other than Georgia. Michigan’s group also cleared the way for star running back Blake Corum, who totaled 1,463 rushing yards in 12 games. The Wolverines finished tied for second in the country with 38 rushing touchdowns this season.

Of course, Michigan won the award last year and immediately got pushed around by the Georgia defensive line in the College Football Playoff. Michigan was overwhelmed up front by the likes of Travon Walker and Jalen Carter, as Georgia blasted the Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl.