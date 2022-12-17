Every Georgia football fan had the same reaction after Michigan wins Joe Moore Award
Georgia did not win the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line. The Bulldogs were one of two finalists for the award this season after Georgia finished in the top 10 in both points per game and yards per play.
Instead, Michigan took home the honors for the second-straight year. The Wolverines are the only other unbeaten team in college football, other than Georgia. Michigan’s group also cleared the way for star running back Blake Corum, who totaled 1,463 rushing yards in 12 games. The Wolverines finished tied for second in the country with 38 rushing touchdowns this season.
Of course, Michigan won the award last year and immediately got pushed around by the Georgia defensive line in the College Football Playoff. Michigan was overwhelmed up front by the likes of Travon Walker and Jalen Carter, as Georgia blasted the Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl.
Georgia is in its first season under new offensive line coach Stacy Searels after he took over for Matt Luke.
Georgia’s offensive line will face a strong test from Ohio State’s defensive front in the College Football Playoff. Michigan found late success against the Buckeyes, as the Wolverines put 530 yards of total offense on Ohio State.
The Bulldogs and Buckeyes kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Michigan and TCU get things started on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: Buckeyes preparing to ‘let it loose’ against Georgia
- After accomplished freshman season, Malaki Starks faces another big test for Georgia football
- Roderick Robinson II: The stuff you don’t know about the next great UGA running back is pretty special
- Anthony Richardson-less Florida kicks off SEC bowl season with opt-outs galore; Georgia fully-loaded
- Bowl practices crucial for Marvin Jones Jr., Daylen Everette and other young Georgia football players
- Intriguing names loom as transfer portal possibilities for UGA
- Kirby Smart is King of Roster Management, has detailed plan for personnel communication
- Kirby Smart gives cryptic answer regarding status of Buster Faulkner with Georgia football
- David Pollack: ‘Streaky’ Georgia offense could be tested by Ohio State