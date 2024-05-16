If you’re good enough to play inside linebacker at Georgia, odds are you’re one of the top players in the country at the position. That’s the standard that has been set by the likes of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Roquan Smith.

And ESPN’s Paolo Ugetti expects sophomore linebacker Raylen Wilson to be the next play up to that level.

In previewing the upcoming college football season, Ugetti tabbed Wilson as one of the 10 national breakout players for 2024.

“It would not be a true list of breakout players without a member of Georgia’s defense,” Ugetti wrote. “Wilson looks like the next great linebacker for the Bulldogs. Despite dealing with a knee injury, Wilson was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection and the transfer of linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson to Kentucky should further open up an opportunity for Wilson to become yet another household name.”

Wilson played in 12 games as a freshman after entering the program as a 5-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Wilson finished with 15 tackles a season ago and 0.5 sacks.

His play did earn him a spot on the SEC’s All-Freshman team. He and fellow freshman linebacker CJ Allen saw a major uptick in snaps after Dumas-Johnson suffered a season-ending arm injury against Missouri.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart admitted this spring that Wilson wasn’t fully ready for that kind of responsibility as a true freshman. Smith and Dean weren’t either, it should be pointed out.

“I really thought Raylen and CJ would be further along because of how much they played,” Smart said following the spring game. “I don’t think you give them enough credit for: they really shouldn’t have been out there last year and they had to go play. They didn’t play bad, but they didn’t play great. Well, I expected this spring to be this huge jump. They’re still freshmen. CJ and Raylen got better. They’re going to be really good leaders for us.”

Wilson will have to continue to improve, not just to live up to the lofty standards placed on him by the national media but just to continue to see the field at Georgia. Senior linebacker Smael Mondon returns for Georgia and will likely be healthier than he was during the 2023 season.

Georgia also saw junior Jalon Walker makes significant strides this spring at inside linebacker. He’s one of the team’s best pass rushers, but his every-down home will be at inside linebacker.

The Bulldogs signed three linebackers in the 2024 recruiting cycle, including 5-star prospects Justin Williams and Chris Cole. Even with Dumas-Johnson now at Kentucky, the competition figures to be as fierce as ever.

Wilson and the Bulldogs will open the 2024 season against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 31. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff, with ABC broadcasting the game.