Georgia football 3 things: Mike Bobo out at Auburn, former commit Jadon Haselwood enters transfer portal
Saturday was a wild day in the college football world. The 48 hours since then have somehow even topped that.
After Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC on Sunday, LSU hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. Kelly had been the head coach at Notre Dame for the past 12 seasons and led the Fighting Irish to the playoff last year.
Perhaps most wild about Kelly’s reported move is that Notre Dame still has a plausible shot at making the College Football Playoff this season. Should Georgia beat Alabama and two of Michigan, Oklahoma State or Cincinnati lose, the Fighting Irish would likely be in the field. Notre Dame went 11-1 this year.
That wasn’t the only big college football news of the day, as there were a number of big portal moves and a coaching move regarding a former Georgia assistant.
Mike Bobo out at Auburn
After just one season at Auburn, Mike Bobo is out of a job as the offensive coordinator at Auburn. The move comes after Auburn lost 24-22 in four overtimes against Alabama. The Tigers went 6-6 in the first year under Bryan Harsin.
Bobo joined Harsin’s staff after just one season at South Carolina. He’s the second offensive assistant to be fired by Harsin, as the Tigers parted ways with Cornelius Williams after a narrow win over Georgia State.
Bobo of course was a long-time Georgia assistant, serving as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator under Mark Richt. He was also a college teammate of current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. The two are good friends, with Smart being unafraid to rib Bobo over the years.
Where Bobo ends up next will be worth watching. His son Drew is committed to Auburn at the moment as a 3-star offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. Last offseason, Georgia brought in Will Muschamp as an analyst, after he had been fired as the head coach South Carolina. Bobo was his offensive coordinator and ultimately took over as the interim coach after Muschamp was fired.
Muschamp has since been promoted to an on-field role as and had a noticeable impact on the Georgia program.