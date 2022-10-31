Georgia football-Mississippi State game time, TV channel announced for Week 11 contest

Georgia is very focused on its current matchup against Tennessee, the Bulldogs did learn the game time and TV channel for their Week 11 game against Mississippi State. ESPN will broadcast the game, with it starting at 7 p.m. ET. Before the Bulldogs make the trip to Starkville, Miss., Georgia will take on No. 2 Tennessee in what should be the game of the year in college football. Mississippi State meanwhile takes on Auburn this week. Georgia did beat Auburn 42-10 earlier this season.

Mississippi State was off this past weekend, while Georgia beat Florida by a 42-20 margin. Georgia and Mississippi State last met in 2020, with Georgia coming away with a 31-24 win in Athens. That was Mike Leach’s first season at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs of the SEC West are 4-0 at home but just 5-3 on the season. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers leads the SEC in both passing yards and touchdown passes. Leach’s version of the Air Raid, combined with a physical defense, will aim to make things difficult for Georgia.