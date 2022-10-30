Dawgnation Logo
Watch DawgNation postgame show’s reaction as UGA beats Florida again

Posted

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 42-20 win vs. Florida.

Watch DawgNation postgame show’s reaction as UGA beats Florida again

Georgia built a 28-3 lead at the half Saturday vs. Florida, but as some are telling the story, the Gators fought back courageously in the second half to narrow the margin and only lose by 22.

Sarcasm intended.

Admittedly, the third quarter featured some harrowing moments. UGA turnovers were the main culprit for that.

However, overall, it was another dominant win for the Bulldogs against their most hated rival. It was also a moment in which UGA displayed some toughness and fortitude that could perhaps aid it as it seeks even bigger wins in the season still to come.

We’re talking about the good, the bad and everything in between on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show -- which was recorded with former wide receiver Terrence Edwards, Dawg fans joining live via zoom and me on the field in Jacksonville immediately after the game.

There was, of course, plenty to celebrate after, once again, beating down those lousy, stinkin’ Gators, but the show also provided an opportunity to officially look ahead to next Saturday’s game vs. Tennessee. A matchup, which as you’re aware, sets up to potentially be the most anticipated showdown in Sanford Stadium history.

So click into the show in the box at the top of the page to hear everything we had to say.

