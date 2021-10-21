‘Virtually perfect’: National media sounds off on Georgia as Bulldogs enter off week

Georgia enters its off week just after the midpoint of its regular season. It’s hard to argue the first seven games of the 2021 season could’ve gone any better. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country to this point and the last unbeaten team in the SEC. Georgia has gotten this far thanks to the best defense in the country and an efficient offensive. “Georgia’s defense is virtually perfect -- first in defensive SP+, success rate allowed* and, well, a lot of other stuff,” ESPN’s Bill Connelly said. “It knows what you’re going to do before you do it, and it feels like there are always three 260-pounders waiting to dogpile the ball carrier. If you don’t believe me, just ask Kentucky.”

In its last game, Georgia took down previously No. 11 Kentucky 30-13. The Wildcats became the first team all year to score two touchdowns on the Georgia defense. The Bulldogs have given up an average of 6.6 points per game. The next best scoring defense is Clemson, which gives up an average of 12.5 points per game. Given the amount of chaos in the sport this season — Cincinnati currently is the No. 2 team in the country — Georgia has been close to the only safe bet in sport at this point. And it can be argued the Bulldogs have played the hardest part of their schedule, as Georgia does not play a ranked team for the rest of the regular season. “Georgia looks as close to an unstoppable machine as there is, but so did Alabama until, well, it was no longer,” ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura said. “At this point, the Bulldogs are the only team that cannot be excluded from a hypothetical playoff, while the jury remains out on the rest of the pack.”