While national media lauds Georgia football, Kirby Smart ‘focused on how we can get better’

Many had expected Georgia to take a slight step backwards this season, what with the Bulldogs losing 15 players to the NFL draft from last season’s championship team. If anything though, the Bulldogs took a step forward in their opening win over Oregon. Georgia showed it can be an offensive juggernaut, as the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions against Oregon. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless, throwing for a career-best 368 yards while adding three total touchdowns. Georgia did not punt while he was in the game.

“I’m focused on us,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I’m focused on how we can get better. Because we got so many glaring things we can improve on. And that’s going to be critical, how mature our team is to grow. Look, standards don’t need motivation. So when you look at it, if you play with a standard, you don’t need motivation from outside sources.” The performance was so dominant that many of those same national media members that doubted the Bulldogs entering the season have flipped their opinion of Georgia. The Bulldogs rose to No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll this week but ESPN had Georgia ranked No. 1 in its power rankings. Related: NFL draft status, Heisman Trophy odds drastically change for Stetson Bennett after win over Oregon: ‘He’s got some (Tony) Romo in him’