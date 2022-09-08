While national media lauds Georgia football, Kirby Smart ‘focused on how we can get better’
Many had expected Georgia to take a slight step backwards this season, what with the Bulldogs losing 15 players to the NFL draft from last season’s championship team.
If anything though, the Bulldogs took a step forward in their opening win over Oregon. Georgia showed it can be an offensive juggernaut, as the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions against Oregon.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless, throwing for a career-best 368 yards while adding three total touchdowns. Georgia did not punt while he was in the game.
“I’m focused on us,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I’m focused on how we can get better. Because we got so many glaring things we can improve on. And that’s going to be critical, how mature our team is to grow. Look, standards don’t need motivation. So when you look at it, if you play with a standard, you don’t need motivation from outside sources.”
The performance was so dominant that many of those same national media members that doubted the Bulldogs entering the season have flipped their opinion of Georgia. The Bulldogs rose to No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll this week but ESPN had Georgia ranked No. 1 in its power rankings.
Some of that can be chalked up to how Oregon’s offense elected to attack Georgia but as dominant as the win over Oregon was, the Bulldogs still have room to improve.
“Georgia was flawless in terms of big-play prevention, and the offense was varied and absolutely ridiculous,” ESPN’s Bill Connelly said. “Again, the Dawgs just beat a top-15 team by 46. But the defense isn’t completely tuned in from an efficiency standpoint. It’s probably only a matter of time, but we’ll see if someone can take advantage of that.”
Smart would certainly agree with that, though he knows his team is still not fully formed yet. He spoke often this week about the growth teams have from game 1 to game 2. That should be a scary thought for the Samford Bulldogs, who visit Athens this weekend for Georgia’s home-opener.
“Every game is different,” Smart said. “How are teams going to attack us? And somebody eventually is going to try and pry on that and we’re going to have to go stand up against it. I don’t know, we are not as big as we were last year up front, but we still have big players considering the other teams.”
Georgia and Samford will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
