Georgia football-Oregon: 3 things that excite us about Week 1 2022 opener

We’ve known for some time Georgia would be opening its 2022 season against Oregon in Atlanta. We now know what time the two teams will start the 2022 season, as ABC will broadcast the game at 3:30 p.m. ET. While the game did not get the coveted primetime slot — that will go to Ohio State hosting Notre Dame — it still should be one of the more interesting games of the college football season.

But Oregon might have the talent to at least battle the Bulldogs. Linebacker Noah Sewell is one of the most unique players in the country and should be able to handle the physicality of the Georgia offense. He ranked second in tackles last season in the Pac-12. Justin Flowe is a former 5-star prospect who has battled injury. But if he’s healthy, he should have the athleticism to hang with Bowers and company. Mase Funa is also a name to know for the Ducks. Both position groups figure to have plenty of Sunday players. Whichever group has the superior day on Sept. 3 is probably going to end up winning the game. Kirby Smart vs. Dan Lanning Smart is 3-0 against his former assistants but neither Shane Beamer nor Sam Pittman fielded teams as talented as Lanning will on Sept. 3. The Ducks, from a talent perspective, are perhaps the best team on Georgia’s regular-season schedule. This will be Lanning’s first game as a head coach for the Ducks but he has a unique knowledge of the Georgia team after spending the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs. He recruited and molded many players on this 2022 team. Related: Dan Lanning wants to ‘finish the right way’ with Georgia football as he makes big moves at Oregon Like Smart, Lanning’s first game will be a neutral site game in Atlanta. And while Smart certainly had some growing pains as a coach in his first year on the job — Georgia went 8-5 in 2016 and it has lost only five regular-season games since — he did get a win in the Georgia Dome over North Carolina to start his career.

Smart has proven he can win a national championship at Georgia, the biggest reason he was brought to Athens. Now he’ll attempt to maintain these high standards so the program doesn’t go another 41 years without a title. That challenge starts against one of his more accomplished assistants in Lanning, who was twice a Broyles Award finalist in his time at Georgia. New Georgia defense vs. New Bo Nix Many of the key faces from last season’s defense will now be playing in the NFL. Georgia had five first-round selections, all of which came on the defensive side of the ball. Gone too is linebacker Nakobe Dean and cornerback Derion Kendrick. But the new-look defense will likely be seeing a familiar face when it takes the field, as Oregon landed transfer quarterback Bo Nix this offseason. While he has yet to be named the starter at Oregon, his time at Auburn likely helps him against what should still be a talented defense. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter steps into a bigger role, while Kelee Ringo will look to become a true lock-down cornerback. Georgia will lean on veterans Nolan Smith and Chris Smith to emerge as leaders for the defense, while Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kamari Lassiter and a host of promising prospects look to make an impact with this defense. Related: Jalen Carter ready for new Georgia football defensive line challenge: ‘Whatever they need me to do I’ll do it’ Georgia will also have two co-defensive coordinators this time around, with Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp both taking over for Lanning.

