Georgia football players on facing Michigan: ‘We’ve got to take what’s ours’

Georgia players have frequently mentioned that on Monday they go to the doctor. It’s a metaphor, as the team goes back and diagnosis what went right and what went wrong from the previous game. Georgia’s trip to the doctor following the loss to Alabama is obviously going to be more of a colonoscopy than a routine check-up. For the first time all season, the Bulldogs lost. Alabama came away with an impressive 41-24 win, its seventh straight win against Georgia. The defense came undone, as it gave up 31 points on five consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters. The offense meanwhile scored just seven points after halftime. Georgia also had four trips inside the red zone. The Bulldogs came away with only 10 points on those possessions.

"We got a wake-up call from a really good team," Jamaree Salyer said after the game. "If we get a chance in the playoffs, I think that wake-up call will help propel us forward. It's all about how we respond at this point. To me, that's the biggest thing." But the season isn't over for the Bulldogs. Georgia did make the College Football Playoff on the strength of its 12-0 regular-season mark. Alabama also made the College Football Playoff, with the Crimson Tide taking on Cincinnati.

The Bulldogs drew Michigan, the champions of the Big Ten. The Wolverines have picked up two very impressive victories in their last two games, beating Ohio State and Iowa in convincing fashion. Georgia knows it will have to be better than it was on Saturday if it’s going to take down the Wolverines. The players know they must execute better and the coaches have to devise a better game plan. That was a constant remark from Georgia players following the loss to the Crimson Tide. “We don’t point fingers. Like Ladd (McConkey) was saying, we’re one team,” Nolan Smith said. “That’s on all of us, and we’ve got to go back and get back to the drawing board and fix it.”