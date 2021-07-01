Georgia football players share endorsement opportunities on first day of name, image and likeness bill

Kendall Milton was one of the first players to share his plans. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, the Georgia running back shared his website which links to apparel that with Milton’s logo.

A number of Georgia players shared some of the ways they are taking advantage of the newfound ability.

It’s a new day in college football, as players are able to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Social media wasn’t just filled with atheltes sharing their new deals. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey put out a statement on Thursday afternoon with regards to the future of NIL.

“Today is a significant day in college athletics as student-athletes may now market their name, image and likeness (NIL) rights,” the statement said. “The SEC supports our student-athletes in these endeavors, but we remain concerned about the adsence of a uniform national standard to govern NIL.”

The NCAA on Wednesday passed an interim policy that would no longer punish athletes from profiting off their NIL rights. However, the NCAA did not set forth nationwide standards. In states — like Georgia — where an NIL law has been passed, the NCAA defers to state kaw.

For states without a rule, the NCAA allows each school to govern themselves, possibly giving those without a state law a benefit over those that do.

The policy, as written, puts much of the onus on the schools to police and look after the NIL interactions over their student-athletes.

Sankey went as far as to call on Congress to step in and act on the matter. There have been multiple hearings in recent months on the matter.