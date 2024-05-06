ATHENS — Javon Bullard isn’t wasting any time bringing Green Bay the same sort of swagger and confidence he brought to the Georgia secondary.

Bullard, the Packers’ second round pick, explained to Green Bay media how much confident Georgia players like himself have in their ability to play to a standard.

“It’s not just to be arrogant or cocky, we take pride in it, and how we do and how we play,” Bullard said at Green Bay’s rookie minicamp over the weekend.

“It will continue to be that way, even at this level.”

The Packers feature four former Bulldogs on their defense: Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Eric Stokes and now Bullard.

Bullard was asked about the proliferation of Georgia players in the NFL these days.

“It’s huge, we take tremendous proud in that,” Bullard said. “You look at that 2021 defense, I think everyone that played on that is in the league now.

Then you have guys coming up now, like myself, Kamari Lassiter and Tykee Smith. We take Georgia to a whole different level.”

Bullard said he’s well aware of Green Bay’s football tradition, including its nickname of “Titletown” which comes from 13 NFL championships.

“It’s low key similar to Athens, it’s got a college town type of vibe,” Bullard said, having noted the expectations in place.

“I know there’s a standard here, and there’s a standard where I came from. It’s really just continuing that standard and then building on that standard.”