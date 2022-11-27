Social media speculates about College Football Playoff picture as Georgia football caps unbeaten regular season

ATHENS — While programs like Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon and LSU all faltered on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs kept doing what they’ve done all season. Win. It wasn’t always pretty on Saturday, but the Bulldogs eventually pulled away for a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech. The win moved Georgia to 12-0, one of just three teams to go unbeaten during the regular season. Of course the goal at Georgia isn’t to go unbeaten in the regular season. It’s to end the year with an unbeaten record.

"All in all, it's on to the next one. Great regular season for this group," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "They've done everything that we've asked him to do, and they only get bigger from here." To do that, the Bulldogs will have to win their next three games, all coming against teams much better than Georgia Tech. Up first is a game against LSU in the SEC championship game.