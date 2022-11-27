Social media speculates about College Football Playoff picture as Georgia football caps unbeaten regular season

Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Tech
14
Final
37
(1) Georgia
  • (12) Washington
    51
    Final
    Washington State
    33
    BYU
    35
    Final
    Stanford
    26
  • Akron
    Fri, 12/2 on CBS Sports Network @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    North Texas
    Sat, 12/3 on CBS Sports Network @12:30 AM ET
    UTSA
    (14) Utah
    Sat, 12/3 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (5) USC
    Baylor
    27
    Final
    (24) Texas
    38
  • Toledo
    14
    Final
    Western Michigan
    20
    Central Michigan
    19
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    38
    Utah State
    23
    Final
    Boise State
    42
    (19) Tulane
    27
    Final
    (21) Cincinnati
    24
  • Arizona State
    35
    Final
    Arizona
    38
    New Mexico
    0
    Final
    Colorado State
    17
    North Carolina State
    30
    Final
    (18) North Carolina
    27
    Arkansas
    27
    Final
    Missouri
    29
  • Nebraska
    24
    Final
    Iowa
    17
    (17) UCLA
    35
    Final
    California
    28
    Florida
    38
    Final
    (16) Florida State
    45
    Wyoming
    0
    Final
    Fresno State
    30
  • Georgia State
    23
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    West Virginia
    24
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    19
    Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Maryland
    37
    South Carolina
    31
    Final
    (7) Clemson
    30
  • Army
    44
    Final
    UMass
    7
    Old Dominion
    20
    Final
    South Alabama
    27
    Western Kentucky
    32
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    31
    New Mexico State
    49
    Final
    Liberty
    14
  • (3) Michigan
    45
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    23
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    7
    Final
    James Madison
    47
    Kent State
    30
    Final
    Buffalo
    27
    East Carolina
    49
    Final
    Temple
    46
  • Akron
    44
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    12
    Rice
    17
    Final
    North Texas
    21
    Louisville
    13
    Final
    Kentucky
    26
    Wake Forest
    31
    Final
    Duke
    34
  • UTEP
    31
    Final
    UTSA
    34
    UAB
    37
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    27
    Illinois
    41
    Final
    Northwestern
    3
    Troy
    48
    Final
    Arkansas State
    19
  • Memphis
    31
    Final
    SMU
    34
    Auburn
    27
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    49
    Purdue
    30
    Final
    Indiana
    16
    (10) Oregon
    34
    Final
    (22) Oregon State
    38
  • Minnesota
    23
    Final
    Wisconsin
    16
    Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Jose State
    27
    Michigan State
    16
    Final
    (11) Penn State
    35
    (14) Utah
    63
    Final
    Colorado
    21
  • Iowa State
    14
    Final
    (4) TCU
    62
    Louisiana
    41
    Final
    Texas State
    13
    Southern Miss
    20
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Nevada
    22
    Final
    UNLV
    27
  • Appalachian State
    48
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    51
    Middle Tennessee
    33
    Final
    Florida International
    28
    (6) LSU
    23
    Final
    Texas A&M
    38
    (25) UCF
    46
    Final
    South Florida
    39
  • (9) Tennessee
    56
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    0
    (13) Notre Dame
    27
    Final
    (5) USC
    38
    Oklahoma
    48
    Final
    Texas Tech
    51
    Tulsa
    37
    Final
    Houston
    30
  • Syracuse
    32
    Final
    Boston College
    23
    Pittsburgh
    42
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    16
    Kansas
    27
    Final
    (15) Kansas State
    47
    Air Force
    13
    Final
    San Diego State
    3
  • (12) Washington
    51
    Final
    Washington State
    33
    BYU
    35
    Final
    Stanford
    26
  • Akron
    Fri, 12/2 on CBS Sports Network @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    North Texas
    Sat, 12/3 on CBS Sports Network @12:30 AM ET
    UTSA
    (14) Utah
    Sat, 12/3 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (5) USC
    Baylor
    27
    Final
    (24) Texas
    38
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) gives Andrew Smart a ride on his shoulders as he holds a sign that reads, “We Run This State! 37-14 Undefeated!,” after Georgia’s 37-14 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Andrew Smart is the son of Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Social media speculates about College Football Playoff picture as Georgia football caps unbeaten regular season

@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — While programs like Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon and LSU all faltered on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs kept doing what they’ve done all season. Win.

It wasn’t always pretty on Saturday, but the Bulldogs eventually pulled away for a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech. The win moved Georgia to 12-0, one of just three teams to go unbeaten during the regular season.

Of course the goal at Georgia isn’t to go unbeaten in the regular season. It’s to end the year with an unbeaten record.

“All in all, it’s on to the next one. Great regular season for this group,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They’ve done everything that we’ve asked him to do, and they only get bigger from here.”

Related: Senior day quotes by Stetson Bennett show just how far the Georgia football program has come

To do that, the Bulldogs will have to win their next three games, all coming against teams much better than Georgia Tech. Up first is a game against LSU in the SEC championship game.

The Tigers are coming off a stunning loss to Texas A&M, all but ending their playoff chances. But this is a Georgia team that will very much be motivated to win its first SEC championship since 2017.

“I don’t need the College Football Playoff committee or any person to tell me what the SEC’s like,” Smart said. “Look, I was born and raised in this, and I know how good it is. I know how physical it is. I know how hard it is to play in this league. Week in and week out, it’s tough and physical. Now, everybody always wants a piece and everybody wants some of the SEC.

“They talk about it, and they don’t play in it year-round. So it’s different when it comes to bowl season and it’s a one-game matchup, but if anybody’s wanting an invitation, they can come play in this league. It’s tough.”

With Michigan and TCU both winning, they appear to be very much in reach of making the College Football Playoff along with the Bulldogs. The fourth spot comes down to USC, Ohio State and Alabama it would seem.

The Trojans play next week in the Pac-12 championship game against a Utah team that has already beaten them this season. Should USC trip up, that would open the to the likes of Ohio State and Alabama as to who belongs in the College Football Playoff, despite Alabama having multiple losses and Ohio State getting thoroughly out-played at home on Saturday.

For the Bulldogs, there will be little interest in what happens around the sport this weekend. Win and the Bulldogs once again win the SEC and very likely lock up the No. 1 overall seed for the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia and LSU will meet in Atlanta at 4 p.m. on Saturday. CBS will broadcast the game.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NextGeorgia football defensive back Chris Smith on his time at Georgia: …
Leave a Comment