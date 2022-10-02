Social media puzzeled by Georgia football performance against Missouri: ‘We did not play well’

Georgia ultimately came away with a 26-22 victory, but it was far from an easy night for Georgia.

The Bulldogs found themselves in a battle on Saturday night, needing a touchdown with 4:03 remaining to take their final lead of the game against the Missouri Tigers.

“There’s a ton of things to clean up and a lot to get better. I would be remiss if I didn’t give Eli (Drinkwitz), his team, the Missouri Tigers, the atmosphere they had tonight, some kudos, too,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They played really physical, really hard and whipped our butt up front, but I’m proud of the way our guys played. When we had to run it, that was about the only time we could run it when we had to.”

Many watching the game took note of Georgia’s struggles on the evening. At one point the camera’s captured Jamon Dumas-Johnson tearing into his teammates on the side line as the Bulldogs fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs entered the game with the No. 1 ranking but they very much did not play like it on the scoreboard.