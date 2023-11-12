Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 52-17 win vs. Ole Miss.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to dominant win vs. Ole Miss

This was the version of Georgia everyone had been waiting to see. Playing at home against a top 10 opponent, the Bulldogs obliterated Ole Miss, and sent a strong message that UGA will be a contender for a third-straight national championship all the way through the season’s end.

We’re talking about all the high points on a special night at Sanford Stadium on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, which was recorded live immediately after the game at the UGA Bookstore.

Some of the topics discussed include...

The heroic return of Brock Bowers after overcoming surgery on his injured ankle

Kendall Milton’s big night, which was arguably the best of his UGA career

The Bulldogs’ explosive offense that kept Ole Miss guessing all night long

And more

DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell also joins the show to react to what UGA players said after the game. Jeff also drops an interesting recruiting note based on a visitor who was on hand for Saturday’s game.

Plenty of UGA fans also joined the show as well, and they were as jubilant as ever about the Dawgs’ best performance of the season thus far.

