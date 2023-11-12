Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin offered no excuses on Saturday night in recognizing Georgia’s dominance over his program.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) scored a 52-17 win over Kiffin’s No. 9-ranked Rebels, breaking open a 14-14 game with 31 unanswered points.

Quarterback Carson Beck piloted an offense that scored touchdowns on its first four drives, accumulating a season-high 611 yards of total offense on 61 plays while holding Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2) under half the number of points they averaged entering the night (38.8).

“They played extremely hard today and played physical, tackled really well on defense, dominated us on the other side of the ball,” Kiffin said.

“To have over 10 yards per play, I don’t know if I’ve been a part of that on defense, so not a good recipe.”

The Rebels caught Georgia at the wrong time this season, with Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck improving each game, and key players returning to the lineup.

It was the first time this season UGA had tight end Brock Bowers, receiver Ladd McConkey and tailback Kendall Milton playing at or near 100 percent.

Beck took full advantage, completing 18 of 25 passes for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns, his one interception coming on a throw that glanced off the intended receiver’s hands.

McConkey, who missed the first four games of the season with a back injury, had a team-high 81 yards receiving on 4 catches.

Milton, slowed by a hamstring and sprained knee, rushed for a career-high 127 yards and 2 touchdowns on nine carries despite wearing a knee brace.

“I think that offense is overlooked,” Kiffin said. “You know, because they’re defensive made team … but that’s a really good offense.”

Kiffin paid Beck a strong compliment, saying Ole Miss “hadn’t played … a really elite passer for a while, probably since LSU (Jayden Daniels).”

Beck, who did not get sacked, pointed out the only reason his uniform was dirty was because he slid at the end of a couple of his runs.

“That’s as successful of a day as you can have keeping the quarterback clean,” Kiffin said. “Very few incompletions and 300 yards (passing). I think getting their tackle back (Amarius Mims) helped, and they’ve got really good backs and did a really good job coaching.

“We just couldn’t get any pass rush and the guy sat back there a long time and you’ve got guys that got really open,” he said. “That’s kind of a recipe to have 60 plays for 600 yards … "