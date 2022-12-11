What social media is saying about Georgia football, Stetson Bennett after 2022 Heisman Trophy voting reveal

NEW YORK — The results are in, with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. It’s the highest finish for a Georgia player since running back Garrison Hearst came in third in 1992. Bennett became Georgia’s third Heisman Trophy finalist, joining Herschel Walker in 1982 and Hearst. Related: Stetson Bennett finishes fourth in 2022 Heisman Trophy voting

“It means we had a really good team,” Bennett said on getting to New York. “It means a lot of people did a lot of things so I could play well. IIt is crazy just to be up here. Walked on here. I am glad you guys are here. Bunch of familiar faces at least. I get homesick sometimes.” Caleb Williams won the award with 2,031 points, becoming the eighth USC player to win the award. He finished with 544 first-place votes. TCU’s Max Duggan finished in second, with CJ Stroud placing third. Bennett received 36 first-place votes and a total of 349 points. Fifth-place finisher Hendon Hooker had 17 first-place votes and 226 total points.