What social media is saying about Georgia football, Stetson Bennett after 2022 Heisman Trophy voting reveal
NEW YORK — The results are in, with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.
It’s the highest finish for a Georgia player since running back Garrison Hearst came in third in 1992. Bennett became Georgia’s third Heisman Trophy finalist, joining Herschel Walker in 1982 and Hearst.
“It means we had a really good team,” Bennett said on getting to New York. “It means a lot of people did a lot of things so I could play well. IIt is crazy just to be up here. Walked on here. I am glad you guys are here. Bunch of familiar faces at least. I get homesick sometimes.”
Caleb Williams won the award with 2,031 points, becoming the eighth USC player to win the award. He finished with 544 first-place votes. TCU’s Max Duggan finished in second, with CJ Stroud placing third.
Bennett received 36 first-place votes and a total of 349 points. Fifth-place finisher Hendon Hooker had 17 first-place votes and 226 total points.
Bennett didn’t aim to wow with his fashion choice on Saturday, going with a black Tom Ford suit and a silver tie.
“It was late, and I was like, ‘Well, I need a suit for this thing and I want to look nice because it’s the Heisman Trophy,’” Bennett said on how he picked out his suit. “So I drove up there, thought it was going to be like a quick — like, wedding tux sizing. No. It took a lot longer. So, I got that done, just picked it out, just black. I like this tie.”
Bennett did zing Williams over his suit choice, noting how much the Gucci suit must have cost.
As for what is next for Bennett, the Georgia quarterback is eager to get back to Athens and begin getting ready for Georgia’s game against Ohio State. The Bulldogs and Buckeyes face off on Dec. 31 in Atlanta.
While Bennett didn’t win the Heisman Trophy, he’d much rather win a second national championship.
Stetson Bennett discusses his Georgia football legacy at Heisman Trophy ceremony
