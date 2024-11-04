ATHENS — It will have been over a month since the Bulldogs last played a home when they take on Tennessee on Nov. 16.

But that will have been well worth it for fans, as the SEC announced that the game against the Volunteers is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

For the first time this season, the Bulldogs will get to host a home night game. The Bulldogs have gotten accustomed to playing at night, as they’ve done it three times this season. But all of those games have been on the road.

Now, Georgia will get to enjoy the create comforts of a home night game.

“I don’t see a big difference in 3:30 and 7:30 in terms of recruiting,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on game times last week. “I mean, they can come to the game either way. You can make the case the atmosphere is better at night.”

On paper, this game will certainly have a big game feel. Georgia is currently the No. 2 ranked team in the country and sports a 7-1 record. Tennessee is also 7-1, with the Volunteers being ranked as the No. 7 team in the country.

Tennessee was the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings when the two teams last played in Athens. But Goergia came away with a convincing 27-13 win that day. The Bulldogs went on to win the national championship that season.

The Volunteers host Mississippi State this week. Georgia meanwhile goes on the road to take on the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels. The Bulldogs will almost certainly have their hands full this weekend.

“We got another big game next week, and then another big game after that, and then another big game after that,” Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said. “And that’s why you come to Georgia. So, I mean, we’re gonna have another opportunity next week to come out here and play the best football that we possibly can.

“That’s why I love the game.”

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET time on ABC.

Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV Network for Week 12 game

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

Date: Nov. 16

Location: Athens