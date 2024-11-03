It wasn’t always pretty for Georgia on Saturday, but the Bulldogs came away with a 34-20 win over the Florida Gators.

The win moves Georgia to 7-1 on the season and 5-1 in SEC play. The victory keeps Georgia as the top-ranked SEC team heading in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11, as the Bulldogs are the No. 2 ranked team. Georgia is the No. 2 ranked team in the Coaches Poll as well.

Oregon comes in at No. 1 in the poll. Ohio State moves up to No. 3 after its win over Penn State this week, while Miami comes in at No. 4. Texas is now the No. 5 ranked team.

After the game, Georgia made it clear it has to play better. And not just quarterback Carson Beck but the whole team.

The Bulldogs did go on to outscore Florida 28-7 in the second half, pulling away in the end.

“Here at Georgia we love the fourth quarter,” Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker said. “That’s where we have the advantage. The fourth quarter is what we do, and playing in the fourth quarter and all our close games, you know, we enjoy it. Those close games are part of college football, and college football is going into a whole different era now. We’re just adjusting to it, and we love it. Loving the competition that’s being played.”

As the Bulldogs near the fourth quarter of the season, it enters a massive week. On Tuesday, the first College Football Playoff rankings come out. For the first time, we will see how a 12-team College Football Playoff would look.

One of the teams that figures to very much be in the conversation is Ole Miss, which shoots up to No. 16 in this week’s AP Poll. The Rebels beat Arkansas 63-31 to move to 7-2 on the season. It was perhaps Ole Miss’ most impressive showing this season.

Georgia did beat Ole Miss in Athens last season, but this is clearly a very different team than what Ole Miss saw.

Saturday’s game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start, with ABC broadcasting the game. The first College Football Playoff Rankings will come out on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Below you can see the full AP Poll Top 25 Rankings for Week 11.

AP Poll Top 25 Rankings for Week 11