ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on running back Trevor Etienne, who left Saturday’s game with a rib injury.

“Etienne, I feel good about,” Smart said. “He felt good yesterday. I don’t know a lot till we get out there and practice today. The big thing is his ability to sustain and deal with the pain.

“He’s a tough kid.”

Etienne is Georgia’s leading running back on the season, as he’s rushed for 453 yards and 7 touchdowns. He’s also caught 20 passes for 130 yards on the season.

With Etienne out, Georgia turned to Nate Frazier to be the team’s leading ball carrier. He had 19 carries on Saturday for 82 yards and a touchdown.

“We’ve got to show confidence in him and play because a back can’t make it through this league trying to do it by himself,” Smart said. “And I thought he did some good things tonight. He had a couple mistakes. I’m not talking about the penalty. He had a couple mistakes that can cost us. He has really gotten better at his protection. I’m fired up about him in protection. He is not shy of contact. But he’s got to get vertical and not try to outrun everything to the sideline.”

Etienne is not the only injured running back at this time, as the Bulldogs have also been without Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson. Branson Robinson has missed the last two games with an MCL injury he suffered against Mississippi State. Roderick Robinson has not played in a game this year as he deals with a toe injury.

Georgia was also without Anthony Evans, the team’s punt returner.

“Anthony’s dealing with a little bit of a hamstring. So we’re hopeful to get him back,” Smart said on Saturday. “It happened late last week. So it’s why we train multiple guys to be able to return the ball. Malaki (Starks) became the next guy, and kickoff it became Cash.”

Georgia takes on Ole Miss this week, with Saturday’s game set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. Georgia will put out its first availability report on Wednesday.

Georgia football injury report